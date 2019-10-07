search
Golf News

"I'm going to look like a different person" - DeChambeau plans to beef up

By Michael McEwan07 October, 2019
Bryson DeChambeau PGA Tour Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Las Vegas Golf Fitness Greg Roskopf Muscle Activation Techniques
Bryson De Chambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is pledging to make a huge change over the winter months.

Before you go getting too excited, no, he’s not planning on speeding up. Instead, he’s promising to beef up.

After finishing fourth in the defence of his Shriners Hospitals for Children Open title in Las Vegas, the 26-year-old spelled out his plan to get stacked in time for 2020.

“I'm going to come back next year and look like a different person,” said the five-time PGA Tour winner. “You're going to see some pretty big changes in my body, which is going to be a good thing. Going to be hitting it a lot further.”

• WATCH: Korean Tour money leader banned for explicit gesture

Asked to elaborate on what that means, he added: “Bigger. Way stronger. Not necessarily bigger, but just stronger in general. I am going to look probably a lot bigger, but it's going to be a fun month-and-a-half off. I have never been able to do this, and I'm going to go do things that are going to be a lot of fun.”

• "Ridiculous" - Pro blasts Korean Tour over Kim ban

DeChambeau said that he will be using Greg Roskopf Muscle Activation Techniques.

WATCH - MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME

“We make sure the neurological threshold is just as high as the mechanical threshold,” he continued. “In layman's terms, pretty much whatever muscle potentially you have, how big and the muscle spindles you have, making you can recruit every single one of them to their full potential throughout the whole range, and training the whole range of motion.

• Brooks Koepka "pain free" after stem cell treatment

• New UK event coming to European Tour next year

“It's not your normal PT work. I've done it. I broken ribs before. I got a rib out of place when I was 14 and went to physical therapy for the long time. It was great, but didn't feel like it ever got better until I started increasing my tolerance levels with weight and strength.

‘Once I started doing that, I felt like I could tolerate anything. You bring it on and I could tolerate it. So it's pretty cool what he does. It's revolutionary in the physical therapy world. We aren't doing suction cup, anything like that. It's literally I'll be injured or hurt in some facet and I'll go work out to heal it, to make it get better so I can hold that tolerance level."

