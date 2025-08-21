Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

“Scotland is renowned for its golf courses; there’s over 550 of them. My mission is to play them all.”

If you’ve ever stumbled across Greg Proctor – perhaps more commonly known as ‘Golfing with Greg’ – on TikTok, you’ll be no stranger to that introduction and this very challenge.

Why? Well, he wants to create the ‘ultimate golf ranking’ and showcase every corner of the game in the Home of Golf. It’s a herculean effort, but one that has already been backed by over 30,000 followers who want to see their local layout in the limelight.

“I felt like there was a gap, particularly on TikTok and Instagram,” the 25-year-old tells bunkered.co.uk.

“When you look up certain courses, there isn’t really a lot of content out there showing it off. Usually, it’s only the top 100 or the most prestigious courses which have videos on them.

“So, I thought there was really an opportunity here and, before you know it, it’s kind of fallen into this challenge where I’m playing every week.

“Now I’m seeing the engagement from the golf community recommending which courses I should play next, and there’s a lot of momentum behind it.”

Raised in St Andrews, Proctor has never been far away from the fairways, but now golf is taking him up and down the country to give each course a unique rating.

It consists of five key factors – difficulty and design, condition, service and culture, price and scenic beauty – and each is given a rating out of ten. Like your scorecard, the lower the better.

Proctor then takes the total and adds it to his scorecard to reach a final score for the venue. While it might seem a little confusing at first, he insists it’s a fair system and is one that attracts us weekend warriors to the channel.

“I wanted to make the ranking a lower score, similar to the game of golf itself,” he said. “One of the reasons I did that was to flip on the more traditional sense of ranking something.

“Usually, the higher the score the better. I think that for some people, they’re like, ‘oh, that seems a bit unique’. But once they get their head around it, they get it.”

At the time of writing, Proctor has played 17 courses, and the lowest score belongs to the Strathyrum Course in St Andrews after he shot a personal best 77. The Castle Course currently ranks second, while Craigmillar Park and Luffness share third.

But he knows what you’re thinking, it might take a while to get over the line.

“This is where I need to work out the logistics of it,” he admitted. “You know, I work a nine to five, so this is done in my spare time.

“I do everything myself; I film it, I play, I do the voiceover, I edit it. And obviously, that’s part of the challenge as well, actually creating the video and publishing it on a weekly basis. But I love doing it.

“This might take up the rest of my life, so there is going to be a point where maybe I have to take a leap and really commit to it for say six months or a year. Hopefully I keep getting support from the golf community and we’re able to do something pretty special.”

But there are certainly no signs of slowing up from his legion of fans. Proctor has begun posting the videos on Instagram, while his TikTok account has amassed over five million likes.

As each video continues to be flooded with comments suggesting where he should pitch up next, it’s safe to assume you’ll spot your course soon.

“It reminds me of when you see your local town on the news, and you get excited,” Proctor added. “I think that’s how people react to it. They say, ‘oh my God, that’s my local course’. So yeah, it’s quite funny and I’m absolutely loving it.”

You can follow Golfing with Greg on TikTok and Instagram.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.