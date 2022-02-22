Inaugural bunkered LIVE hailed a “huge success”

The organisers of bunkered LIVE have declared the inaugural show in Birmingham a “huge success”.

Over 14,000 golf fans of all ages and abilities turned out at the NEC for Europe’s premier golf show from February 18 to 20.

The interactive golf event and exhibition, which has grown out of the Scottish Golf Show, gave attendees the chance to try out the latest equipment from leading brands, take part in innovative indoor challenges, and hear from famous names from the world of golf.

Highlights included eight-time Ryder Cup veteran Bernard Gallacher recounting his experiences from a lifetime playing golf at the highest level, sand exploding into the air for the Bunker Challenge (purpose-built for the show) and the nail-biting 40-foot putt challenge.

The event also featured a 32-bay indoor driving range, hundreds of free lessons from PGA professionals, live simulators, and a special zone for junior golfers. A particular feature of bunkered LIVE was the wealth of hands-on experiences and opportunities for visitors to test their skills whatever their level of playing ability.



As well as the bunker and putting tasks, attendees could try and recreate Tiger Woods’ incredible chip-in at the 16th hole from the final round of the 2005 Masters, have a go at Golf Darts and take on a 60-yard chip challenge with the chance of winning £10,000.

A total of 90 exhibitors were on hand to make sure that visitors had access to the latest golf technology and apparel.

Golfers could be scientifically partnered with their perfect ball, have clubs custom fitted or be matched with their ideal golf shoes.

bunkered LIVE is the new name for the Scottish Golf Show, which has attracted over 250,000 people since first being held in 2006. The Birmingham event was the first time the show has been held outside of Scotland.



We’re at the 18th… and that’s a wrap 😁



What an incredible weekend here at the @thenec Birmingham for bunkered LIVE 🏌️



A massive thank you to everyone who attended plus our amazing exhibitors, speakers and workers 👏



Until next time ⛳️#bunkereodlive#bunkeredlivenecpic.twitter.com/grTWjCS1oV — bunkered LIVE (@bunkeredLive) February 20, 2022

Paul Grant, Managing Director of event organisers PSP Media, remarked: “I’m completely blown away by the reception that we had for bunkered LIVE in Birmingham at the weekend.

"The feeling of having so many people coming together to share their love of golf, especially after the last two years everyone has had, was incredible. Golf has experienced a boom in popularity over the last 18 months and we certainly saw that with lots of young faces and families among the crowds here at the NEC.

“We’ve been working for over 15 years in creating a golf show that isn’t just a great place to find out about the latest trends and tips, it’s a genuinely fun day out for everyone, including the amazing exhibitors who support the show.”

bunkered LIVE tours to Scotland next month from March 18 to 20 at the SEC in Glasgow. Full details and tickets are available at bunkeredlive.com.