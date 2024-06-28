Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A golfer has made two hole-in-ones at the US Senior Open – in a row!

If you’re struggling to believe it, we can’t either. But it’s true. American Frank Bensel Jr has made back-to-back aces to create unthinkable history in the over 50s major at Newport Country Club.

Bensel Jr’s first ace came at the par-3 4th, measured at 184 yards. Staggeringly, his next approach at the 203-yard par-3 5th also found the bottom of the cup. Two ones on the scorecard. In a row. At a major tournament. Incredible.

What are the odds of two holes-in-one in a row!? 😱 pic.twitter.com/mNiPhDRKv8 — USGA (@USGA) June 28, 2024

The three consecutive bogies that Bensel Jr followed up with on holes 6, 7 and 8 were to be expected. Frankly, he could end his round with over 100 blows, but there will only be two that matter.

The club pro was even-par thru eight, despite the two aces. It’s reckoned that the odds of the sublime feat are approximately 67 million to one.

And he still has some work to do in Newport, Rhode Island, as he sits a few shots off the cut mark in the third senior major of the year.

Since records began, it’s believed that only one other pro has recorded back-to-back hole-in-ones and that man was journeyman English player John Hudson in 1971.

The bizarre incident occurred at the Martini Invitational on the British PGA circuit (which would become the European Tour), when Hudson holed his tee shots on the par-3 12th and par-4 13th at Royal Norwich Golf Club.

Meanwhile, only thee tour pros have recorded two aces in the same round. Brian Harman was the most recent, holing a pair of ones at the Barclays in 2015.

Before him, Yusaku Miyazato at the 2006 Reno-Tahoe Open and Bill Whedon at the 1955 Insurance City Open were the only other two.

