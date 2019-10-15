Incredible! Golfer plays famous Scottish course after heart surgery

Astonishingly, a golfer has completed a round of golf on one of Scotland’s most famous courses following open-heart surgery.



22-year-old college student Edward Johnson from Boston enjoyed an experience to remember thanks to the Round Of A Lifetime Foundation.

The foundation sorted through the applications and identified Edward Johnson from Massachusetts, who has a congenital heart disease, as the worthy recipient of their ninth award.



As a result of his condition, Johnson has undergone several open-heart surgery procedures.



Thanks to the money raised by the foundation Edward, his father Ed, brother Henry and best friends were flown into Edinburgh Airport from Boston, America, on Thursday October 10. They teed off at The Carnoustie Championship Course on the Sunday afternoon.



Ed may be the ninth recipient for the Foundation, but he is the first ever to play outside of the United States of America and his father, also Ed Johnson, said he couldn’t believe their luck.

“Edward’s mum noticed the foundation on Facebook and suggested he applied. He had just finished sending out all his college applications and the thought of writing another essay wasn’t really on his mind until he realised what was on offer.

“We got the call just after Christmas confirming he had won and then just before the summer found out we would be fortunate enough to be coming here!”



On completing their round of The Carnoustie Championship Course Edward had nothing but positives to say.

“It was absolutely unbelievable, it was awesome. We had the best time, thank you to everyone who made this possible.”



The young American was also presented with an engraved Carnoustie Golf Links bag tag in has favourite colour of blue by Carnoustie Golf Links Chief Executive, Michael Wells.

“All the team here at Carnoustie Golf Links are delighted to join forces with the Round Of A Lifetime Foundation to play a part in creating some very special memories for Edward and his family,” said Wells.