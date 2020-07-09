search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News"Incredibly sad" Thorbjorn Olesen breaks silence as he returns to the course

Golf News

"Incredibly sad" Thorbjorn Olesen breaks silence as he returns to the course

By Michael McEwan01 July, 2020
Thorbjorn Olesen Arrest European Tour Danish PGA Championship Himmerland British Airways Tour News
Thorbjorn Olesen

As the one-year anniversary of his airport arrest approaches, Thorbjorn Olesen has spoken publicly for the first time about the incident that has put his career as a professional golfer on hold.

The Ryder Cup star is facing charges of sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and assault by beating following an alleged incident on a British Airways transatlantic flight in July 2019.

In December, he entered a 'not guilty' plea to all charges against him at Isleworth Crown Court and, at a subsequent hearing last month, it was revealed that a provisional trial date of December 2021 has been reserved for his case to be heard as the UK prosecution service deals with a backlog of cases caused, in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• R&A Clubhouse to undergo huge revamp

• Could you stomach Bryson's daily diet?

If it does indeed go that far, the case is expected to last two to three days. It will next be reviewed on July 16.

Olesen, a member of the European team that defeated the US at Le Golf National in September 2018, was arrested on July 29 last year after arriving back in London from the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Tennessee.

It is alleged that the then 29-year-old abused passengers and crew before being calmed by his 2018 Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter. It is also alleged that Olesen then “molested” a woman whilst Poulter slept, before urinating in their first-class aisle.

He denies all charges.

In the meantime, Olesen remains absent from the top tiers of professional golf. He has been suspended by the European Tour since August 7 last year "pending the outcome of legal proceedings".

• Fife clubs targeted in crime spree

• Greenie injured after being hit by stray ball

His enforced inactivity has caused to him to fall 90 places on the Official World Golf Ranking to 166th as of this week.

Last week, however, he pegged it up in the Jyske Bank Danish PGA Championship at Himmerland Golf Club – his first tournament in 11 months. Rounds of 73, 69 and 69 saw Olesen finish in a tie for seventh on eight-under, nine shots behind the winner, Marcus Helligkilde.

Whilst there, he spoke to reporters about his ongoing case.

“I am incredibly sad about what has happened and would like to apologise to all the Danes who have supported me for so many years,” he said.

“I basically haven't played golf in a year. I played for a week in November in Spain, and then I've been playing for the last couple of weeks – that’s it.

• Sky commentator critical of Matt Wallace

• Rory calls second PGA Tour shutdown talk "silly" 

“Since I started playing, I've never had anything like that where I haven't played in such a long time. It’s hard.

He added that is “hopeful” that he can play again on the European Tour before his case is heard.

“I can only say that the trial is set for December 2021 and I can't say that much anymore. I hope, of course, that I will be able to come out and play again.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Thorbjorn Olesen

Related Articles - Arrest

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - British Airways

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Cocky amateur ROASTED by LPGA stars for ridiculous tweet
Gemma Dryburgh makes history with Rose Ladies Series win
Fourball golf allowed to resume in Scotland
Tiger Woods announces comeback date
Trio to tee it up this week - despite testing POSITIVE for COVID

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow