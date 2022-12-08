Influencer fined over Grand Canyon golf stunt

A TikTok influencer has been handed a fine after a stunt which saw her hit a golf ball into the Grand Canyon.

Katie Sigmond, who has around seven million followers on the video-sharing platform and usually shares workout and modelling videos, was filmed hitting the ball into the canyon, with her club going in after it.

The 20-year-old was heavily criticised by the Grand Canyon National Park on Instagram.

“Do we really need to say, ‘don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?’," staff wrote on the official account.

“Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below.”

She also found herself in legal trouble as a result, according to the New York Times.

After admitting to being the person in the video, Sigmond was charged with littering, tossing items into the Grand Canyon and creating hazardous conditions with disorderly conduct.

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona resolved the case through an out-of-court agreement which resulted in a fine. The amount is not known, but the penalty for similar offences can reach around $280.

According to officials at the tourist spot, staff have had to deal with a growing number of objects being thrown into the canyon, including footballs and baseballs. They have also removed padlocks from fences and have reported a rise in the amount of human waste left behind.