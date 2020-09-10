search
Injured Brooks Koepka OUT of US Open

Golf News

Injured Brooks Koepka OUT of US Open

By Michael McEwan09 September, 2020
Brooks Koepka US Open Winged Foot Major Championships Injuries Tour News PGA Tour
Brooks Koepka

A miserable year continues for Brooks Koepka, with news that the four-time major champion is OUT of next week's US Open.

Koepka, the winner of the event in both 2017 and 2018, has announced that he won't feature at Winged Foot due to ongoing injury problems. 

"Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week’s US Open," tweeted the 31-year-old. "I'm looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon."

• Dustin Johnson is golf's latest $15m man

• Is this the worst shot Rory has ever hit?

Koepka has been beset by knee trouble for most of the last 12 months. 

He underwent a stem-cell procedure to treat a partially torn patella tendon in September last year but slipped and aggravated the knee a month later during the CJ Cup in South Korea.

Listen!

IS $15MILLION TOO MUCH TO WIN FOR PLAYING GOLF?

After withdrawing from that event, he missed the remainder of 2019 - including the Presidents Cup - and didn't resurface again until January in Abu Dhabi.

• Player recommends 2020 Masters honorary starter

• European Tour launches all-new senior tour

In 11 PGA Tour starts in the 2019/20 campaign, he managed just two top-10s and has fallen from first to eighth on the Official World Golf Ranking. 

He missed the cut on his most recent start at the Wyndham Championship, which was followed by his withdrawal from The Northern Trust, the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

