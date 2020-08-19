search
Golf News

Injured Brooks Koepka to miss remainder of the season

By Michael McEwan19 August, 2020
Brooks Koepka PGA Tour Injuries Tour News FedEx Cup The Northern Trust US Open
Brooks Koepka

A dismal 2020 season has ended on another disappointing note for Brooks Koepka.

The four-time major champion has withdrawn from this week's Northern Trust, effectively ending his 2019/20 PGA Tour campaign. 

Ranked 97th on the FedEx Cup standings entering this week's first playoff event, Koepka needed a strong performance at TPC Boston to climb into the top-70 and thereby advance to second of the three tournaments, next week's BMW Championship. 

However, he has withdrawn on the eve of the championship due to ongoing issues with his bothersome left knee. 

His withdrawal must surely also cast doubt over his participation in next month's US Open, which is scheduled to get underway at Winged Foot in just four weeks' time.

Koepka has been beset by knee trouble for the majority of the last 12 months. 

He underwent a stem-cell procedure to treat a partially torn patella tendon in September last year but slipped and aggravated the knee a month later during the CJ Cup in South Korea.

After withdrawing from that event, he missed the remainder of 2019 - including the Presidents Cup - and didn't resurface again until January in Abu Dhabi.

In 11 PGA Tour starts in the 2019/20 campaign, he managed just two top-10s and has fallen from first to seventh on the Official World Golf Ranking. He missed the cut on his most recent start at last week's Wyndham Championship.

