Injury forces Tiger Woods to WD from Arnold Palmer Invitational

Bad news, Tiger fans.

The 14-time major winner has tonight withdrawn from this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill with a neck injury.

Woods, currently sitting 12th on the Official World Golf Ranking, made the announcement via Twitter - and was quick to stress that the injury is in no way connected to the back injuries that derailed his career for most of 2016 and 2017.

1) Unfortunately due to a neck strain that I’ve had for a few weeks, I'm forced to withdraw from the API. I’ve been receiving treatment, but it hasn't improved enough to play. My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 4, 2019

2) I'd like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans. Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments and I'm disappointed to miss it. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 4, 2019

Former world No.1 Woods has an impressive history with the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He has played in it 18 times, winning eight times. His most recent win there in 2013 tied Sam Snead's record of most wins in a single PGA Tour event.

However, the 43-year-old has played there only once since then; last year, when he finished in a tie for fifth.