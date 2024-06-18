Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s been quite the few days for Bryson DeChambeau.

The 30-year-old became a two-time US Open champion on Sunday after outdueling Rory McIlroy at Pinehurst No.2 in North Carolina.

Following a wild after party, the celebrations spilled into New York where DeChambeau crashed the Tonight show, hit glow in the dark range balls and drank wine with Donald Trump’s son.

“I’m a little wrecked, I can tell you that,” DeChambeau said on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday.

“It was a lot of fun last night, and the fans were all part of that win. Throughout the whole week, they were cheering me on, pushing me, encouraging me, and giving me all the stuff I needed to win, so I thought, what better moment than to show the fans all that they deserve?”

“It just all happened. Fans were still waiting for me. They shut down the golf course. I probably left Pinehurst around 12:30 last night, and it was a great time.”

The triumph sparked remarkable scenes as the American paraded around Pinehurst giving fans the chance to touch the prestigious trophy.

But you didn’t have to be on the grounds to get a glimpse of it, as DeChambeau crashed the Tonight Show a day later before handing over the trophy to Jimmy Fallon.

.@usopengolf winner @ b_dechambeau crashes the monologue to let Jimmy, @theroots and the audience touch the U.S. Open trophy 🏆 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/6PjTuPKAjn — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) June 18, 2024

He’d just arrived from downing wine out of his latest piece of silverware with Donald Trump’s son, Eric, at their Westchester National Golf Club.

DeChambeau – a nine-time PGA Tour winner – was greeted by Eric at the golf course and poured red wine into the trophy.

With a crowd watching on, Trump announced: “Now that’s a full trophy, ladies and gentleman” before DeChambeau tells the crowd of onlookers “this is unbelievable” and takes several gulps of wine.

Meanwhile, DeChambeau was sent a message from former President Trump. In a video shared to Instagram by his lawyer, Alina Habba, he said: “You have it all, you have the long ball and everything else.”

A few drinks later the Crushers GC captain was bombing luminous range balls into the darkness. The video was posted on Instagram with a caption: “Little drunk, let’s see how I swing this drunk.”

🚨💣🏆 #WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau is hitting BOMBS into the darkness with glow balls alongside the U.S. Open Trophy! (via larry_glick1/IG) pic.twitter.com/j056ezM1Ti — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 18, 2024

Fans were heard cheering as DeChambeau nuked a drive alongside the US Open jug.

It was all part of a media tour before he heads to Nashville on Tuesday for LIV Golf’s next event.

John Turnbull