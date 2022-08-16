Inside Callaway Apparel’s stunning 2022 summer range

Callaway Apparel is aiming to inject a splash of fashion into its latest summer range for 2022.

While the iconic brand is staying true to its authenticity and is continuing to provide staple pieces for its loyal customers, it is also introducing eye-catching, athletic products to its latest range.

For men, a luxuriously soft feel is the order of the day, achieved using natural blends of cotton and recycled polyester which also deliver interesting textured surfaces.

The range features colour palettes, prints and designs for every taste, including bold floral prints and tie-dye.

Ladies’ items feature a stylish mix of soft pastels, energetic designs and supercharged patterns, aiming to create joy and inspire positivity.

Also included is a nod to sun protection with several baselayer options, while the trend for athleisurewear continues with an all-new collection of leggings and joggers.

The collection combines Callaway Apparel’s Swing Tech technology with athletic performance and a classic fit, minimising restriction and maximising the range of motion on every swing and ensuring you can hit your best shots every time.

Sustainability is also key, with the brand using up to 30% recycled polyester in every item across both the men’s and ladies’ ranges.

“For Summer 2022, Callaway Apparel is re-imagining golf wear,” said Lupe Benitez, VP of product design.

“The collection becomes trans-seasonal to fit the more practical needs of today’s customers, while expanding our sustainable approach.

“The update of heritage-inspired geometric patterns and energised colour palettes work for multiple preferences in style. We have carefully curated a collection that will fit our new and existing customers’ needs on the course and maintaining our authentic performance roots.”

MEN’S HERO PRODUCTS

Filtered Floral Polo

With moisture wicking drirelease® fabric, featuring jersey fabrication for a soft hand feel, and added stretch and Swing Tech™ technology.





Soft Touch Colour Block Polo

With 30% recycled material and enhanced with SwingTech™ technology.





Camo Sun Protection ¼ Zip Pullover

With 30% recycled material and enhanced with SwingTech™ technology.





Aquapel Technical Hoodie

Featuring Swing Tech™ and Aquapel technology.

CALLAWAY X HERO PRODUCTS

Allover Abstract Camo Printed Polo

With 30% recycled polyester and durable single-knit fabric enhanced with stretch.





Long Sleeve Ottoman Texture Block Sweater

Crafted from 100% Merino wool with crew neck collar.

LADIES’ HERO PRODUCTS

Tie Dye Floral Polo

Crafted from a soft jersey stretch fabric with Opti-Dri™ wicking technology and built-in sun protection, featuring a zip mock-neck collar.





Geo Print Sun Protection Long Sleeve Top

Crafted from a soft jersey stretch fabric with Opti-Dri™ wicking technology and built-in sun protection, featuring a zip mock-neck collar.





Brushed Heather Hoodie

With Swing Tech™ technology.





NEW - Lightweight Stretch Joggers

With Opti Dry technology and TrueSculpt.



The Callaway Apparel Summer 2022 collection is on sale now. To find out more, click here.