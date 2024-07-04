Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Pictures of LIV Golf’s newest office have surfaced, and the league has headed back to where it all began.

Bankrolled by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) and fronted by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, the startup took its first event to the Centurion Club.

LIV Golf Invitational London teed off on June 9, 2022, near St Albans in Hertfordshire, with South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel the eventual winner.

It kickstarted a global circuit that has since grown to contest tournaments in eight countries.

Meanwhile, off course proceedings have been led by teams working out of offices in New York, West Palm Beach – Florida – and London.

And according to LIV’s creative director Will Newell, a new state-of-the-art space is about to open in the English capital.

He posted on Instagram: “New London office opens this week. Fit out by Echospace London.”

Here’s a look inside the new office which features loads of LIV Golf branding, including its slogan ‘Golf, But Louder’.

Echospace – based in London – is an interior design and build company.

According to its website, the office is 9,000 square feet and features everything from desk spaces to dining areas and a putting area.

Before the project, Samantha Feeney, senior interior designer at Echospace, posted on LinkedIn: “For someone who has just taken up golf in the past 2 years, I could not be any more excited about designing an office for LIV Golf.

“Absolutely ecstatic and full swing into design development – it’s going to be such an amazing one.”

Take another peak inside the office, below.

LIV is set for its third event in England later this month, when LIV Golf UK by JCB heads to JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester.

This year marks the start of a multi-year partnership between the circuit and the leading equipment manufacturers.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.