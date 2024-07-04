Sign up for our daily newsletter
Pictures of LIV Golf’s newest office have surfaced, and the league has headed back to where it all began.
Bankrolled by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) and fronted by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, the startup took its first event to the Centurion Club.
LIV Golf Invitational London teed off on June 9, 2022, near St Albans in Hertfordshire, with South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel the eventual winner.
It kickstarted a global circuit that has since grown to contest tournaments in eight countries.
Meanwhile, off course proceedings have been led by teams working out of offices in New York, West Palm Beach – Florida – and London.
And according to LIV’s creative director Will Newell, a new state-of-the-art space is about to open in the English capital.
He posted on Instagram: “New London office opens this week. Fit out by Echospace London.”
Here’s a look inside the new office which features loads of LIV Golf branding, including its slogan ‘Golf, But Louder’.
Echospace – based in London – is an interior design and build company.
According to its website, the office is 9,000 square feet and features everything from desk spaces to dining areas and a putting area.
Before the project, Samantha Feeney, senior interior designer at Echospace, posted on LinkedIn: “For someone who has just taken up golf in the past 2 years, I could not be any more excited about designing an office for LIV Golf.
“Absolutely ecstatic and full swing into design development – it’s going to be such an amazing one.”
Take another peak inside the office, below.
LIV is set for its third event in England later this month, when LIV Golf UK by JCB heads to JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester.
This year marks the start of a multi-year partnership between the circuit and the leading equipment manufacturers.
