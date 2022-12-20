“Inspiring”: Must-watch women’s golf documentary to air TONIGHT

A documentary highlighting inspiring women in golf will air on Sky Sports tonight.

Three years in the making, Breaking With Tradition will show the hidden stories and histories of women involved in the game at all levels.

It includes the stories of women who have worked to change the game’s traditionally male-dominated traditions and those who stood up against prejudice, bias and exclusion.

The roles of the media, governing bodies, golf clubs and golfers themselves will come under the spotlight.

Also showcased are pioneers of the modern game, both male and female, who are shaping the future of the sport, such as Georgia Hall, Inci Mehmet and Aaron Rai.

“It is very exciting that after three years, we are finally at this point,” the documentary’s co-writer Nicole Wheatley told bunkered.co.uk.

“I feel we are now the keepers of stories.

“The theme that comes across is despite what the perceptions of golf are, it’s very different.

“Throughout recent history there have been amazing men and women who have gone out of their way to make golf better.”

Wheatley believes the documentary, which involved 60 interviews over the three-year period, can inspire women and girls to take up golf, with boosting participation numbers a key aim.

She also paid tribute to the individuals and organisations who helped bring the project to fruition.

“There were a few occasions when I thought this would end up on a shelf with nobody ever watching it,” Wheatley added.

“There are some incredible men who have made this possible, particularly Robert Maxfield at the PGA and Martin Wild at BGIA.

“Without their emotional and financial support this could never have happened.

“As a woman working in the golf industry, every door I have to knock has some amazing men stood behind it.”

Breaking With Tradition will be shown on Sky Sports Golf tonight (December 12) at 7pm. Watch a trailer below.

