International fields assembled for return of Scottish Boys’ and Scottish Girls’ Championships

After a two-year hiatus, the Scottish Boys’ and Girls’ Opens will get back underway this week, with high quality international fields assembled for both.

It might be Masters week, but on home soil, it’s one of the biggest weeks on the junior golf calendar. In Murcar Links Golf Club, Aberdeen, the Scottish Boys’ will take place, while the Scottish Girls’ champion will be crowned at Irvine Golf Club, Bogside. Both events are running from Wednesday 6 April until Friday 8 April.



In Murcar, 72-holes will decide this year’s Scottish Boys’ Champion, with the top-40 and ties making the cut after two rounds. Players from 12 countries will be competing for the title, with a strong Scottish contingent challenging for the title. This year, the standard is set to be very high, with the pre-tournament ballot falling at 1.0, the lowest cut-off the event has ever seen.

Connor Graham, from Blairgowrie Golf Club, will fancy his chances, having made the semi-finals of the Scottish Men’s Amateur at Murcar Links last year. Meanwhile, Oliver Mukherjee, who plays out of Gullane Golf Club, will be looking to continue his fine form from the Junior Tour Scotland event last weekend, where he triumphed with a three-shot victory at the famous Royal Dornoch links.

Previous winners of the event include DP World Tour winner Ewen Ferguson, who was victorious in 2014, as well as Scott Jamieson and Stephen Gallacher.

Meanwhile, in Irvine, 141 girls will be teeing it up, looking to collect the prestigious Scottish Girls’ Championship. Like the boys’ equivalent, 12 countries are represented at Irvine, which is a new addition to the circuit for the championship.

Although it might be a new course to many of the competitors, Louise Milligan and Caitlyn Bilham, both from Irvine Golf Club, will be hoping local knowledge can lead them to a successful week.

In 2019, it was Hannah Darling who won the event, who last week contended at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. No doubt, the Scottish challenge will look to her success as motivation this week.

The girls’ event will take place over 54-holes, with a cut coming after two rounds. The top-60 and ties will compete on Friday, when the Scottish Girls’ Champion will be crowned.

Scottish Golf Head of Events, Fraser Munro said, “Everyone at Scottish Golf is delighted to see the 2022 events season get underway this week with the return of the Scottish Boys’ and Girls’ Opens.

“The last two years have been disrupted by Covid and this has meant these two championships have not been played since 2019. It is therefore fantastic to see two extremely strong fields, and such a high number of entries, including a record number for the Boys’ Open.

“We’re excited to bring our full complement of events around the country during 2022, and we’re sure the two events this week will be a great way to kick things off.”

You can follow along with scoring from The Scottish Girls’ Championship and The Scottish Boys Championship on the Scottish Golf website, with updates also coming on their official social media channels.

