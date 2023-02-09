search
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Golf News

Internet goes wild with LIV/Augusta rumour

By bunkered.co.uk05 February, 2023
Augusta National The Masters LIV Golf
Augusta

Golf Twitter kicked off this morning with rumours that LIV Golf were muscling in on land near Augusta National Golf Club.

First ‘revealed’ by the Tour Junkies Twitter account, the rumour was that LIV Golf had purchased land to the north east of Augusta National over the Savannah River in Edgefield County.

“The rumour mill around Augusta is reaching a fever pitch," said the account, which has 27k followers and is based in Augusta, Georgia. "I've had three different people come up to me and tell me about a LIV land purchase on the other side of the Savannah River."

As expected, this caused mayhem. 

“I live in Augusta GA and yes the rumours are going all around,” said one post. On Instagram, people said they had heard design architecture firm Coore and Crenshaw, which involves former Masters champion Ben Crenshaw and partner Bill Coore, were the team leading the build.

But a number of people on social media - on various platforms - heavily dispute this.

Making matters even more convoluted was that the same account, Tour Junkies, then revealed that they’d since heard the land had, in fact, been bought by a shell company working in partnership with Augusta National.

• Bubba Watson desperate to return to PNC

Img 1174

The home of the Masters has been secretly buying up land around its golf club for a number of years at it looks to protect its local environment. In the summer of 2020, it purchased the National Hills shopping centre for $26 million. That purchase followed the club acquiring five former home tracts in the Jamestown neighbourhood on the club’s southwest side for $2.2 million in March of that year.

• Dustin Johnson picks up injury

It would, in theory, be no great surprise for Augusta to buy land. The difference with this land is that it is significantly larger than anything before, with suggestion that the club are looking to build a second course for the purposes of a Women’s Masters.

It should be noted that a federal judge last week denied a request by LIV Golf to expand ‘discovery’ in its antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to include speaking to various Augusta National members, one of whom is Condoleezza Rice.

You can watch the Tour Junkies response to all this below.

