Introducing 'Angry Golfers' - The European Tour's latest masterpiece

The European Tour's Media Hub Team has knocked it out of the park yet again with their latest brilliant bit of content.

The team behind the 'Content Committee' and 'Conference Call' sketches has just dropped 'Angry Golfers' on us - and it could quite possibly be their best and funniest production to date.

Filmed in Abu Dhabi, host venue for this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, it stars Tommy Fleetwood as he hosts a group therapy session in Abu Dhabi for some of the ‘angriest’ golfers on the European Tour: Matt Wallace, Henrik Stenson and Eddie Pepperell, as well as Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton.

And, honestly, it's brilliant.

Check it out...

Superb work!