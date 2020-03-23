In line with government guidelines, schools across the United Kingdom closed indefinitely on Friday as the country tries to get to grips with the coronavirus pandemic.

Consequently, a lot of children and their parents or guardians will be waking today for day one of home-schooling.

That can be a daunting prospect. Where, after all, do you begin with teaching your own kids?

Hopefully, we can help.

Today, we're launching a brand new series called 'School of Golf' to try to plug at least a small part of the UK's education void.

Every day this week, we'll be uploading brand new educational content specifically for kids who would otherwise be at school.

And it's 100% FREE.

With golf as the underlying subject matter, our "lessons" will cover lots of different parts of the curriculum: Maths, History, English and so on.

There are only ten questions per lesson - and the best thing is you don't need to know a thing about golf to take part! Each lesson is short and sharp, with answers also provided to allow to check your young smartie-pants' work.

We have also age-graded the lessons to give you an idea of whether or not they'll be suitable for your young learner.

The idea is to keep kids' brains ticking over and make learning at home both fun and different, whilst also giving them a little bit of golf knowledge that they might not previously have had.

So, if you've got a young 'un unexpectedly at home because their school has closed, sit down with them and see how well you get on with these alternative subjects.

All you need in the first instance is a pen, paper and a will to learn.

The first lesson - Geography for ages 11+ - is now live and accessible here. Lesson 2 will be uploaded in time for when the bell would usually be ringing tomorrow morning.

Have fun and remember to follow the latest government advice on the coronavirus at all times.

• Are you concerned that you may have coronavirus? Follow the NHS guidelines here.

