Introducing 'Join In July' - Our NEW golf club membership drive!

As live slowly but surely returns to some kind of normality following the coronavirus lockdown, so too do the country's golf clubs.



Following months of inactivity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of the UK's golf clubs have now re-opened - in one form or another - for business.

And for prospective golf club members, that's exceptionally good news.

Quite simply, there has never been a better time to join a golf club, a fact demonstrated by the huge increase in sign-ups enjoyed by scores of clubs up and down the country.



With many people finding themselves with more disposable income as a result of reduced discretionary spend and less in the way of day-to-day expenses throughout lockdown, a significant number of clubs have reported a significant up-tick in new members.



The benefits of being a golf club member are, of course, enormous: the ability to play more or less whenever you take the notion; access to a handicap; the opportunity to enter competitions; access to a PGA professional; a fantastic social scene... the list goes on and on.



All of this explains why we are launching 'Join In July' - our new golf club membership drive.



We firmly believe that there has never been a better time to become a golf club member – and we’re determined to play our part in persuading beginners, nomads and even lapsed members to make this not just the year but the MONTH that they join a new club.

Every day this month, we’ll be shining a light on clubs across Scotland – the internationally recognised ‘Home of Golf’ – showcasing everything that they have to offer, from the quality of their facilities to their various membership options and current deals

We’ll also have lots of other content throughout the month, all geared towards making you seriously consider a new golf club membership in time for the start of the season.

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie explained: “The coronavirus lockdown has had an enormous effect on the grassroots golf community. Not only have clubs lost out on significant revenue but golfers were denied the opportunity to play their favourite sport.



"As we emerge out of the other side of all this, two things have become abundantly clear: clubs are being more proactive and innovative in trying to attract new members to help recover some of the revenue they've lost, whilst golfers are more open to the idea of becoming a club member than at arguably any other point in recent memory.



“Join In July is our own, month-long campaign to help meet both of those objectives. Over the course of this month, we'll be advocating the benefits of becoming a golf club member and, at the same time, help some of the country's clubs to promote their latest incredible membership offers."

Stay tuned for more from us throughout this month and follow the latest updates on Twitter using the #JoinInJuly hashtag.