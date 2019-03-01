It can’t have escaped your attention that today is March 1 and the first day of meteorological spring.

Here at bunkered HQ, however, it marks the start of something different altogether – day one of #MembershipMarch.

New for 2019, #MembershipMarch forms part of our ongoing drive to encourage more people to become golf club members.

We firmly believe that there has never been a better time to become a golf club member – and we’re determined to play our part in persuading beginners, nomads and even lapsed members to make 2019 the year that they join a new club.



Every day this month, we’ll be shining a light on clubs across Scotland – the internationally recognised ‘Home of Golf’ – showcasing everything that they have to offer, from the quality of their facilities to their various membership options and current deals

We’ll also have lots of other content throughout the month, all geared towards making you seriously consider a new golf club membership in time for the start of the season.



bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie explained: “Most people recognise that there has never been a better time to join a new club than right now. However, simply acknowledging that fact and talking about it isn’t enough. More action is needed. That’s why we’re taking it upon ourselves to promote the golf club membership message.

“#MembershipMarch is our own, month-long campaign to do two things: help increase golf club memberships across Scotland and grow the number of people enjoying this great game to the fullest extent by being a club member.”

Stay tuned for more from us throughout this month!

#MembershipMarch