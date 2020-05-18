Introducing 'Seve Week' - A celebration of Señor Ballesteros

This Thursday marks the 25th anniversary of the late, great Seve Ballesteros’ final professional victory.

On May 21, 1995, the mercurial Spaniard won his national title, the Spanish Open, for the third time – his 50th European Tour title.

Nobody knew it at the time, of course, but it would prove to be the final trophy the then 38-year-old would ever lift.

Here at bunkered, we have decided to mark the occasion by hosting ‘Seve Week’ across all of our digital platforms.

Every day this week, we will be uploading brand new content to our website and social media platforms - all of it honouring the bold, brilliant Ballesteros.

We’ll be giving you a bit of everything: essays, interviews, video tributes from some of his contemporaries, fun stats, facts, quizzes and so much more.

We’re encouraging you to get involved, too.

We want you to share your favourite Seve memories and pictures on social media using the hashtag #SeveWeek.

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie explained: “Somebody once said that you didn’t need to love golf to love Seve. That’s absolutely true. The great man occupies a special place in the hearts, mind and memories of most golf fans.

"Even Americans, upon whom he inflicted so much misery in the Ryder Cup, admired him for the style and passion that he brought to the game.

“He was a complete one-off. That’s why we decided to celebrate him with a one-off week full of celebrations.

"We wouldn't do this for just anybody - but Seve wasn't 'just anybody'. He was a maverick, a revolutionary, an incredible talent and, above all else, a hero."

To make sure you don’t miss anything on the site this week, stick this page in your bookmarks and get involved on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #SeveWeek.