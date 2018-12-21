search
Introducing the BAGAs - bunkered's Alternative Golf Awards 2018

Golf News

Introducing the BAGAs - bunkered's Alternative Golf Awards 2018

By Michael McEwan19 December, 2018
It's been quite a clear in the hectic world of professional golf, hasn't it?

As it draws to a close, we decided to pay homage to the best, the worst, the funniest and the downright oddest moments of 2018, with our brand new awards: the bunkered Alternative Golf Awards (or BAGAs, for short).

Join us as, over the next few pages, we run the rule over some of the highlights of the year, with prizes for Tantrum of the Year, Burn of the Year, Anti-Hero of the Year and more.

Now, without any further ado, let the fun commence. Hit the Next button below to get started...

