HomeGolf NewsIntroducing the BIG MAX Spine - your new travel companion!

Gear

Introducing the BIG MAX Spine - your new travel companion!

By bunkered.co.uk20 June, 2019
BIG MAX Spine Big Max Golf Bags Travel Accessories Accessories New Gear
Big Max Spine 1

Every golfer knows that travelling abroad with your clubs can be a minefield.

There is so much to take into account, from the strategic packing and weight allowances, through to getting your gear to the airport and navigating your way through departures.

However, all of these pale into insignificance compared to arriving at your destination with damaged clubs.

Sure, clever design and heavy duty padding can go some way to easing your passage but a simple inventions from golf bag and trolley specialist BIG MAX provides the backbone that you need for travelling with clubs.

Big Max Spine 2

The Spine from BIG MAX is an extendable rigid support that sits in a golf bag and extends above the height of the longest club. The sturdy octagonal cap pushes into the top of any model travel cover while the lightweight extendable aluminium tubing supports the bag, creating clear space between the clubs and the top of the cover and adding virtually no weight to the overall total.

With an extensive range of travel covers, each with unique innovations designed to make travelling with clubs a little easier, BIG MAX knows a thing or two about golfing travel.

With this simple innovation BIG MAX has taken that knowledge, given it some backbone and delivered a comforting extra level of protection from even the most ‘enthusiastic’ baggage handler’s efforts!

BIG MAX Spine

SRP: £29.99
