Missing golf?

Us, too. That's why we've invented a brand new, virtual golf tournament.

Introducing the Legends' Lockdown Match Play - a championship featuring some of golf's greatest-ever players... and where only YOU get to decide who wins.

It's golf's fifth major. Virtually.

It's dead straightforward

We've taken 32 of the game's most prolific men's major champions and, all this week, will be placing them head-to-head in a round-robin, straight knock-out, match play tournament on on our Twitter channel.

The players have been seeded based on their major wins. For example, as the man with the most major championships in the history of the men's golf, Jack Nicklaus is the No.1 seed. His closest challenger Tiger Woods is the No.2 seed. Etc.

This is where you come in.

We need you to go to our Twitter page and vote on what you think the outcome of each match would be.



Simply try to predict who you think would win if each player was playing at their best and cast your vote.

It's as simple as clicking a button.

As an added twist, we'll be "hosting" the championship at a different virtual major venue each day.

Today's "Round of 32" matches, for example, will be "played" at the Old Course in St Andrews under what we'd like to think are typical Open Championship conditions - so bear that in mind when you're casting your votes.

All you need to take part is a Twitter account, which can be set up for free if you don't already have one. To make it easier for you to keep track of the championship, we'd also recommend you follow our Twitter account, @BunkeredOnline.

The players with the most votes in each match when the voting period ends will advance to the next round (and venue) the following day. The losers, meanwhile, will be out of the competition altogether. It's straight-up, no-nonsense match play golf.





Here's a quick run-down of the schedule:

Monday, April 13 - Round of 32

Tuesday, April 14 - Round of 16

Wednesday, April 15 - Quarter-Finals

Thursday, April 16 - Semi-Finals

Friday, April 17 - FINAL and 3rd/4th Play-Off

Why are we doing this? For a bit of coronavirus-enforced lockdown fun - nothing more, nothing less.

Today's matches get underway with Match No.1 - a tasty head-to-head between Jack Nicklaus and Jose Maria Olazabal - at 9.30am on twitter.com/bunkeredonline channel, with the remaining matches "teeing off" at five-minute intervals, thereafter.

Are you ready to play your part in the greatest major championship that never was?

Play the Legends' Lockdown Match Play at twitter.com/bunkeredonline