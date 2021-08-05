search
Introducing... the UK's ultimate golf course!

The Stretch

Introducing... the UK's ultimate golf course!

By bunkered.co.uk05 August, 2021
golf courses Golf in the UK Signature holes Royal St George's Royal Troon St Andrews
Everybody loves a golf hole that stands out. Variety is what separates good golf courses from great golf courses so, here, we have picked the golf holes in Britain that we think are pretty special.

A little word of warning, though. These picks are our opinions. We’ve simply just picked the holes we tend to like on certain courses and, in doing so, we thought it might be a cool concept to complete an 18-hole configuration, with the standard one to 18 being the signature hole of each course involved. The first hole being the first at Machrihanish, the second hole being the second at Conwy, and so on.

We like to think the ‘full’ course would be a pretty special experience to play.

Have a read and let us know your thoughts.

Hit the NEXT button below to get started...

