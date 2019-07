At the last count, there are over 34,000 golf courses dotted around the world.

Some of them are particularly famous: Augusta National, the Old Course at St Andrews and Pebble Beach immediately spring to mind.

Others? Well, others are infamous, known as much for the threat they pose so much as their challenge.

Are you brave enough to tackle the world's most dangerous golf courses.

Click the Next button below to find out who they are, where they are and why exactly they are so notorious...