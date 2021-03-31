search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsInvestigators "determine cause" of Tiger Woods car crash

Golf News

Investigators "determine cause" of Tiger Woods car crash

By bunkered.co.uk31 March, 2021
Tiger Woods Tiger Tracker PGA Tour Tour News associated press
Tiger Woods Car

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has revealed that detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods’ near-fatal car crash last month – but they are not releasing details… yet.

Woods, 45, sustained serious injuries to his leg and required emergency surgery when his car left the road and rolled multiple times shortly after 7am local time on February 23.

The 15-time major champion had to be pulled from the wreckage of his Genesis SUV by first responders, one of whom said that the golf legend was lucky to survive the smash on what is a notorious accident black-spot.

• LPGA rookie hit with massive slow play fine

• Criticism of DeChambeau unfair, says coach

• "Forgotten" St Andrews course to be resurrected

In a tweet posted to his account on March 16, Woods revealed that he had been released from hospital and was returning home to continue his recovery.

In his initial reports, Sheriff Alex Villanueva called the crash “purely an accident” and it was subsequently revealed that no warrant was issued for blood samples from Woods, which could have been tested for traces of alcohol or drugs in his system.

A warrant was issued, however, for the car's black box, which investigators have been examining to try to determine the cause of the accident.

Speaking to the Associated Press in a live online event earlier today, Sheriff Villanueva provided an update. 

• Andy Murray lines up new career... as a CADDIE!

• Bob MacIntyre "delighted" to secure Masters invite

He said that “a cause has been determined” and “the investigation has concluded” but added that further information cannot be disclosed without Woods’ permission, citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golfer.

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel," he added. "There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - associated press

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like
The Masters
play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Dustin Johnson just sold this house for $16.5 MILLION
"Spectacular" - New images of 2023 Ryder Cup course revealed
So you want a Masters caddie uniform? No problem…
Rose Ladies Series returns for 2021 with bumper schedule
The Masters 2021: Where and when to watch it on TV in the UK

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
See all videos right arrow