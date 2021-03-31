Investigators "determine cause" of Tiger Woods car crash

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has revealed that detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods’ near-fatal car crash last month – but they are not releasing details… yet.

Woods, 45, sustained serious injuries to his leg and required emergency surgery when his car left the road and rolled multiple times shortly after 7am local time on February 23.

The 15-time major champion had to be pulled from the wreckage of his Genesis SUV by first responders, one of whom said that the golf legend was lucky to survive the smash on what is a notorious accident black-spot.

In a tweet posted to his account on March 16, Woods revealed that he had been released from hospital and was returning home to continue his recovery.

In his initial reports, Sheriff Alex Villanueva called the crash “purely an accident” and it was subsequently revealed that no warrant was issued for blood samples from Woods, which could have been tested for traces of alcohol or drugs in his system.

A warrant was issued, however, for the car's black box, which investigators have been examining to try to determine the cause of the accident.

Speaking to the Associated Press in a live online event earlier today, Sheriff Villanueva provided an update.

He said that “a cause has been determined” and “the investigation has concluded” but added that further information cannot be disclosed without Woods’ permission, citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golfer.

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel," he added. "There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”