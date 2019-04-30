search
Irish punter returns HUGE profit from weekend golf bet

Golf News

Irish punter returns HUGE profit from weekend golf bet

30 April, 2019
An Irish punter had a weekend to remember after correcting backing the winners of not one, not two, but THREE professional golf events.

The anonymous gambler placed a €1 each-way treble on Jorge Campillo to win the Trophée Hassan at 22/1, Minjee Lee to win the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open at 18/1, and Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm to team up to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at 14/1.

As if that wasn’t enough, he also placed €0.50 doubles on the same three selections at a BoyleSports betting shop in Dublin, amounting to a total spend of €3.50.

• 'Hurtful' trolls drive Lexi off social media

• "Blah, blah, blah" - GMac reacts to Molinari's slow play posts

Incredibly, all three winners came in… landing the lucky individual a total payday of €7,201.36.

Sarah Kinsella, a spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “A huge congratulations are for our lucky client from South Dublin who pulled off a monumental bet to collect a tidy sum of €7,201.36.

• "Get the f*** out of here" - Horschel snaps at fan

• Ryder Cup wins major industry award

“To get one outright win in the golf is hard but to get all three selections at the weekend was very impressive from a small stake of €3.50. We wish our customer the best of luck with their winnings.”

