Is another 2018 Ryder Cup winner switching to Honma?

Is another 2018 Ryder Cup winner switching to Honma?

By Michael McEwan02 January, 2019
Ryder Cup 2018 Team

Just a day after Justin Rose confirmed golf’s worst-kept secret by signing an equipment deal with Honma Golf, it appears as though he could be joined in the Japanese brand’s ranks by one of his Ryder Cup teammates. 

Rose’s fellow Englishman Paul Casey has been spotted playing with Honma irons during practice for this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Casey, 41, has elected to start 2019 in the ‘Aloha State’ after winning his second PGA Tour title at the Valspar Championship last March.

• Justin Rose confirms golf's worst-kept secret

• Who are Honma Golf?

A former Nike staff player, Casey used a mixed bag of clubs last year, which included a set of Mizuno irons (MP-25 and MP-5) to win the Valspar.

However, as he prepares to start the new year, it appears as though he could be joining Rose in inking a deal with the premium Japanese brand. 

Paul Casey Honma
Paul Casey Honma 2 Paul Casey Honma 3

The iron in this image appears to be the Honma Tour World Utility (or TW-U). Looking at other pictures from Hawaii, Casey is still using the TaylorMade M4 and Titleist Vokey wedges he had such great such success with in 2018 so, if he has indeed done a deal with Honma, it would seem that it is, so far, just to play the company's irons.

• PGA Tour star switches nationality to boost Olympic bid

• Multiple PGA Tour winner makes move to Callaway

We’ll keep you posted…

Meanwhile, rumours are circulating that Brandt Snedeker’s long-term partnership with Bridgestone Golf could be over. The nine-time PGA Tour no longer features on the ‘Tour Team’ page on the company’s website.

