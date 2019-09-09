It is being reported that Glasgow City Council will consider re-foresting its municipal golf courses as it bids to tackle what is being described as the city’s “climate emergency”.



According to The Herald, a group of “influential councillors” is calling for the six layouts to be turned into forests, wetlands or allotments should the decision be taken to close them.

The courses – the 18-hole Littlehill, Lethamhill and Linn Park layouts, as well as three nine-hole courses: Knightswood, Ruchill and Alexandra Park – are facing the threat of closure, with a decision on their futures expected before the end of the year.



REVIEWED - MOTOCADDY S1 & AQUAFLEX BAG



It had been thought that the land occupied by the courses could be sold off to housing developers but the city council’s climate emergency working group has other plans for it, as Glasgow aims to become a carbon neutral city by 2037.



• Fellow pro roasts Kuchar over latest controversy

• Club has crafty way of attracting new members

“Depending on the outcome of the current public consultation into the future of Glasgow’s public golf courses, it may be that some of these under-utilised sites are repurposed for food growing, tree planting or as a carbon sink,” The Herald has quoted a spokesperson for the group as saying.



REVIEWED - TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS



Last month, golfers clashed with city councillors at a public meeting into the future of the city’s at-risk munis.



• "Augusta of Scotland" threatened with closure



Bailie Norman MacLeod, who is heading up a working party looking at the future of golf in Glasgow, said: “I have a huge personal commitment, a huge ambition to preserve all six courses if we possibly can. There’s no hidden agenda of selling off any of the council courses to developers.”