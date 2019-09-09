search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsIs this Glasgow council's plan for the city's six municipal courses?

Golf News

Is this Glasgow council's plan for the city's six municipal courses?

By bunkered.co.uk09 September, 2019
Glasgow City Council Municipal courses Littlehill Golf Course Linn Park Knightswood Ruchill Lethamhill Alexandra Park Glasgow Golf In Scotland grassroots golf Amateur Golf golf courses
Littlehill 4Ef9F3D60E48F60Baa5813F356Ceb776

It is being reported that Glasgow City Council will consider re-foresting its municipal golf courses as it bids to tackle what is being described as the city’s “climate emergency”.

According to The Herald, a group of “influential councillors” is calling for the six layouts to be turned into forests, wetlands or allotments should the decision be taken to close them.

The courses – the 18-hole Littlehill, Lethamhill and Linn Park layouts, as well as three nine-hole courses: Knightswood, Ruchill and Alexandra Park – are facing the threat of closure, with a decision on their futures expected before the end of the year.

REVIEWED - MOTOCADDY S1 & AQUAFLEX BAG

It had been thought that the land occupied by the courses could be sold off to housing developers but the city council’s climate emergency working group has other plans for it, as Glasgow aims to become a carbon neutral city by 2037.

• Fellow pro roasts Kuchar over latest controversy

• Club has crafty way of attracting new members

“Depending on the outcome of the current public consultation into the future of Glasgow’s public golf courses, it may be that some of these under-utilised sites are repurposed for food growing, tree planting or as a carbon sink,” The Herald has quoted a spokesperson for the group as saying.

REVIEWED - TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS

Last month, golfers clashed with city councillors at a public meeting into the future of the city’s at-risk munis.

• "Augusta of Scotland" threatened with closure

Bailie Norman MacLeod, who is heading up a working party looking at the future of golf in Glasgow, said: “I have a huge personal commitment, a huge ambition to preserve all six courses if we possibly can. There’s no hidden agenda of selling off any of the council courses to developers.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Glasgow City Council

Related Articles - Municipal courses

Related Articles - Littlehill Golf Course

Related Articles - Glasgow

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - golf courses

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Justin Thomas shares details of cancer scare
Solheim Cup: Skipper Matthew targets fast start
Solheim Cup: Kang benched for opening session
“No mercy” – Officials to take zero tolerance approach to Solheim slow play
"We'll step on their necks" - Suzann Pettersen responds to US fighting talk

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
See all videos right arrow