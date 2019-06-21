Is this guy America’s answer to Eddie Pepperell?

By now, it’s pretty well established that Eddie Pepperell is one of the best golfers to follow on social media.



Forget the transparent thank yous to sponsors and partners that many others seem to exclusively use their accounts for. Instead, two-time European Tour champ Pepperell gives a candid (and often very funny) insight into what life on tour is like.

The ‘King of Golf Twitter’? No question.

But across the Atlantic, there’s an emerging contender to his throne.

Introducing Max Homa.

The 28-year-old Californian is establishing himself as the American Eddie, providing a unique commentary on life on the PGA Tour through his Twitter account.

Homa, who won his first PGA Tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, routinely tweets hilarious musings and observations.

Here’s what you need to know…



People tend to misspell his name

1 step forward, 2 M’s back pic.twitter.com/hnmE4xxCJ5 — max homa (@maxhoma23) June 15, 2019

He lies to Uber drivers

I’ll let u in on a little secret. In Ubers I lie about what I do so I don’t get bombarded with questions. I say I’m a realtor & for the first time ever, the Uber driver is in the market for a home & I am so deep in this web of lies I think I’m actually working for him now — max homa (@maxhoma23) June 15, 2019

He loves Game Of Thrones…

So Arya the survives like 46 concussions and a fire storm from a dang dragon but we should be happy that Bran helped get her an Uber so she wouldn’t have to walk home after? Nope I’m not havin it https://t.co/6ZOKzlAJEV — max homa (@maxhoma23) May 13, 2019

…but hated the final season

I just realized I missed Game of Thrones tonight. Plz don’t ruin it for me, but if u do I honestly don’t care cuz I just won and life couldn’t be better #TeamArya — max homa (@maxhoma23) May 6, 2019

He doesn’t care for your muscles

He knows an Oscar-winner when he sees one

It might be recency bias but this should have won Best Picture pic.twitter.com/DLPmeld2u0 — max homa (@maxhoma23) February 25, 2019

He’s not beyond feeling nervous on the golf course…

He's Jewish

Despite 6 years of Hebrew school and the completion of my Bar Mitzvah, the most Jewish I’ve ever felt came after looking at a home with extravagant Christmas lights and immediately thinking “that electric bill must be brutal” — max homa (@maxhoma23) December 10, 2018

He likes his downtime

The golf offseason is an interesting time cuz I wanna get my game as sharp as possible and get prepared to win some tournaments but also tequila sounds pretty good — max homa (@maxhoma23) December 5, 2018

He’s grateful

Happy Thanksgiving! I’m thankful for my family, my friends, my dog, golf, and almost all of u twitter people. Also, I’m thankful for that special feeling u get when u have to hit a provisional but find out ur ball was actually in bounds — max homa (@maxhoma23) November 22, 2018

He’s got impeccable manners

*someone sneezes* “bless u”- me



*sneezes again* “bless u”- I say, considerably less enthusiastically



*sneezes a 3rd time* “ur in God’s hands now”- I think to myself, too exhausted to continue blessing people — max homa (@maxhoma23) October 9, 2018

He doesn’t know who you are but he has a very particular set of skills



The alarm clock (yes those still exist) in my hotel room went off early this morning. I’m not sure if the previous occupant set it as a practical joke or if it was an innocent mistake, but either way they have become my enemy. I now have the singularly focused rage of Liam Neeson — max homa (@maxhoma23) August 14, 2018

He once tried to educate Paris Hilton



Tiger Woods’ real name is Eldrick https://t.co/92ZZgc7ydS — max homa (@maxhoma23) July 2, 2018

He, too, thinks the USGA is hopeless at setting up golf courses

Shinnecock is gunna need to be tested for an STD after screwing all these players this afternoon — max homa (@maxhoma23) June 17, 2018

He’s self-deprecating

Anybody got any questions for me about missing cuts? I’ve got about an hour before my Friday night flight home to work with my coach so I can start playing on saturdays instead of practicing at home — max homa (@maxhoma23) May 11, 2018

He gets it...

Why does brushing your teeth over the kitchen sink feel so wrong? — max homa (@maxhoma23) March 28, 2018

Follow Max on Twitter

