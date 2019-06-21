search
Golf News

Is this guy America’s answer to Eddie Pepperell?

By bunkered.co.uk16 June, 2019
Max Homa Eddie Pepperell Twitter Social media funny PGA Tour
Max Homa

By now, it’s pretty well established that Eddie Pepperell is one of the best golfers to follow on social media.

Forget the transparent thank yous to sponsors and partners that many others seem to exclusively use their accounts for. Instead, two-time European Tour champ Pepperell gives a candid (and often very funny) insight into what life on tour is like.

Click here for some examples of him at his best.

The ‘King of Golf Twitter’? No question.

But across the Atlantic, there’s an emerging contender to his throne.

• Are you up to the TOUGHEST US Open quiz ever?

• Every time the US Open broke Mickelson's heart

Introducing Max Homa.

The 28-year-old Californian is establishing himself as the American Eddie, providing a unique commentary on life on the PGA Tour through his Twitter account.

Homa, who won his first PGA Tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, routinely tweets hilarious musings and observations.

Here’s what you need to know…

People tend to misspell his name

He lies to Uber drivers

He loves Game Of Thrones…

…but hated the final season

He doesn’t care for your muscles

He knows an Oscar-winner when he sees one

He’s not beyond feeling nervous on the golf course…

He's Jewish

He likes his downtime

He’s grateful

He’s got impeccable manners

 He doesn’t know who you are but he has a very particular set of skills

He once tried to educate Paris Hilton

He, too, thinks the USGA is hopeless at setting up golf courses

He’s self-deprecating

He gets it...

Follow Max on Twitter

CLICK HERE

