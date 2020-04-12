Is this the answer to attending golf events after lockdown?

A British cyber security company believes it has developed a safe and secure way for golf and sports fans to attend mass spectator events when coronavirus-enforced restrictions are lifted.



VST Enterprises, together with its partner Redstrike, has today unveiled a sports health passport app, which it is describing as an “ambitious and bold solution” to help kick-start the UK sports economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premise is simple.

The ‘V-COVID’ digital health passport app, powered by VCode, would be issued by the sports club, sporting organisation, event organiser or governing body as an officially recognised digital health passport.

It would be used in conjunction with a Government/Department Of Health approved COVID-19 testing kit, administered by a doctor or healthcare professional, that confirms and validates whether the holder has been tested positive or negative for the coronavirus or has the antibody present.



In the future, it is anticipated that the app will be able to include confirmation that individuals have been vaccinated against the disease.

Once the test has been completed, the results are uploaded to the fan’s digital passport. Once vaccinated, it will be permanent proof of being virus-free and protected.

Providing the fan has tested negative, they will be allowed to proceed and purchase a ticket for mass attendance sporting events by validating their ‘V-COVID’ digital health passport. This VCode is unique to the fan and authenticated using various security permissions, protocols and authorisations.

VSTE CEO Louis-James Davis explained: “The ‘V-COVID’ digital health passport is a truly unique way in which all football and rugby clubs, major sporting events and sports governing bodies can implement a simple and highly effective universal system to ensure fan safety at sporting events following the gradual phased lifting of restrictions.



“Using the health app in conjunction with an official Government /Department Of Health sanctioned COVID-19 testing kit, a series of authentications and permissions are acknowledged to validate the test results.

“In doing so it will not only allow the safe and gradual return of sports fans to sporting events but it will do so in a safe and controlled way. Most importantly it will help all clubs, sporting organisations and events to re-build after this unprecedented event.”

To find out more, click here.



