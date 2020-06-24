search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsIs this the biggest indication yet that the Ryder Cup will be postponed?

Golf News

Is this the biggest indication yet that the Ryder Cup will be postponed?

By Michael McEwan17 June, 2020
Ryder Cup 2020 Ryder Cup Whistling Straits COVID-19 coronavirus associated press European Tour PGA of America
Ryder Cup Trophy

A week after it was announced that US captain Steve Stricker would have six rather than four picks for this year’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits – giving fresh hope to those who want the match to go ahead – we’ve had the surest sign yet that the event will be postponed.

As first reported by the Associated Press, the Warrens Cranberry Festival – scheduled to take place in Wisconsin the same weekend as the Ryder Cup – has been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is a big date on the calendar in the so-called ‘Badger State’, attracting crowds of over 45,000 as well as vendors from around the world.

• Former world No.1 splits from coach

• European Tour releases hilarious new video

Even more compelling is the organisers’ decision for cancelling this year’s event. In a statement, they said: “The cautious course is to allow more time for the situation to stabilise.”

All of which begs a pertinent question: if it is not possible for Wisconsin to safely stage an event catering for 45,000 people in the final weekend of September, how on Earth can it be safe for the state to stage one of the world’s biggest sporting events, which attracts more than five times as many spectators?

• First UK golf club succumbs to COVID-19

• Rory McIlroy weighs in on racial injustice

One possible way forward would be to stage the Ryder Cup without fans but with so many people opposed to that prospect – not least Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and even US captain Stricker – it’s reasonable to assume that proceeding that way would pose more of a problem than a solution.

A decision on the match is expected to be made by the end of the month.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2020

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - PGA of America

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

“An absolute joke” - Ryder Cup star blasts world rankings restart
Travelers Championship to go ahead despite positive tests
Coronavirus: Brooks Koepka WDs from Travelers Championship
PGA Tour pro quitting golf to become a high school teacher
Date confirmed for re-opening of some golf clubhouses

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
Keep your left arm straight
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow