Is this the greatest Walker Cup team of all time?

Whilst the build-up to the 2007 Walker Cup at Royal County Down was dominated by talk of Rory McIlroy making his amateur golf swansong on home soil, the 12 years since have been all about the American side that spoiled his party.



Buddy Marucci’s side, which narrowly beat a Great Britain & Ireland team captained by Nigel Edwards, may well go down in history as the greatest Walker Cup team of all time.

Boasting the likes of Dustin Johnston, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel and Webb Simpson, the United States’ class of 2007 has gone on to make a huge impression in the professional game. The one exception is Trip Kuehne, who, at 35 years of age, was the oldest player on the US team that year and has never taken the pro plunge.



His nine teammates, however, all made the switch – and the numbers spell out just how hugely successful they’ve been.

They’ve combined for a whopping 41 PGA Tour titles – including two major championships and six WGCs – and an eye-watering $200,275,478 in PGA Tour earnings.



The most successful member of the side is undoubtedly DJ who accounts for 20 of those wins, one of the majors and all six of the WGCs. With almost $62m in prize money, he’s the fifth highest earner of all-time on the PGA Tour.



Simpson won the other major, one of five PGA Tour titles he has won to date. Fowler and Horschel have also won five times on the world’s most lucrative circuit, with Chris Kirk weighing in with four wins and Kyle Stanley the other two.



The match-winner in 2007, Jonathan Moore, is the only player (outwith Kuehne) not to have earned at least $1m on the PGA Tour. Six players have earned north of $15m.

Nice work if you can get it.

