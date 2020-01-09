search
Is this the loneliest (but coolest) job in golf?

Golf News

Is this the loneliest (but coolest) job in golf?

By Michael McEwan07 January, 2020
Ardfin Estate Isle of Jura Golf In Scotland Golf Club Greenkeeping Scottish news
Ardfin

Looking for a fresh start in 2020? A new career perhaps? Maybe you want to swap the hustle and bustle of city living for something a little more slow-paced and peaceful?

If so, this could well be your dream job.

Ardfin Estate, on the Isle of Jura, is looking or applicants for seasonal greenkeeping staff.

Positions are available from April 6 to October 30 to help maintain the exciting new course in its first year of operation.

Designed by the acclaimed golf course architect Bob Harrison and built by Sol Golf - the same firm that worked on the Trump International Golf Links development in Aberdeenshire - the course has been several years in the making and was actually completed at the end of 2017. However, it is set to officially open for play at the start of this season.

The job application states: "Applicants would preferably have some experience in greenkeeping and using turfgrass equipment.

"However, more importantly, would be happy living on a remote island on the west of Scotland and work well within a team to maintain the course and be open to carry out all manner of tasks required within the estate and hotel."

Located within the Inner Hebrides of Scotland, adjacent to and north-east of Islay, Jura is one of the least densely populated islands of Scotland, with only 196 inhabitants recorded in the 2011 census.

Perks of the job include competitive rates of pay, heavily subsidised accommodation in one of the estate houses, training and experience, and the opportunity to help maintain one of the most unique new courses in the world".

Interested? Email Simon Crawford, the golf course manager, at greens@ardfin.com

Main pic: Laura Sayer-Hall (@hall_sayer)

