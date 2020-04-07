Is this the new 2020 schedule for golf?

Next week should have been Masters week.



The coronavirus pandemic put paid to that, as it has so much of professional golf’s 2020 schedule.

To date, all events on the PGA Tour have been either cancelled or postponed through to and including the US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park. The earliest play can resume on the world’s most lucrative circuit is May 21, with the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

However, that is expected to be pushed back further with that event, along with the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club (May 28-31), the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village (June 4-7) and the RBC Canadian Open (June 11-14) expected to be cancelled imminently.

With the US Open widely expected to be postponed, that would mean the PGA Tour returning from it COVID-19-enforced hiatus at the Travelers Championship on June 25.

It’s a similar picture on the European Tour.

All events have been either postponed or cancelled through to the end of May. The earliest play can resume is June 4, with the opening round of the Trophée Hassan II in Morocco.

So, that’s how things currently look. But what is the plan for when some semblance of post-pandemic normality returns? Will any of the majors take place in 2020? What about the Ryder Cup?

A report in Golfweek by the well-connected Eamon Lynch has laid out the likely “schedule” for the remainder of 2020. Lynch has spoken to three different sources, all of whom shared the same information.

Here are the key takeaways...

• The tour intends to resume in mid to late June.

• In the likely event that the Open Championship does not take place as planned from July

• The US PGA Championship will take place at its originally intended venue, TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, from August 6-9.

• The Wyndham Championship – currently slated for August 6-9 – will be pushed back a week to August 13-16.

• The three FedEx Cup Playoff events will also be pushed back by a week to accommodate the US PGA and Wyndham. The Northern Trust will be played August 20-23; the BMW Championship will be played August 27-30; and the Tour Championship will be played September 3-6.

• If the R&A decides to postpone the Open Championship, it will likely be played from September 17-20. A new date and, potentially, a new venue on the west coast of the US will then be found for the US Open.

• If the R&A decides to cancel the Open Championship, the US Open will likely be played from September 17-20 at Winged Foot.

• The Ryder Cup will take place from September 25-27.

• The Masters will be played in the week commencing November 9 at Augusta National.



