search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsIs this the reason Tiger & Phil are chewing gum at Augusta?

Golf News

Is this the reason Tiger & Phil are chewing gum at Augusta?

By Michael McEwan13 April, 2019
Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson Chewing gum The Masters Augusta National Green Jacket New York Times
Tiger Woods

If you’ve been watching much of The Masters coverage so far – and, if not, why not? – you may have seen Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson chewing gum between shots. 

Such behaviour is a little out of the ordinary for both players but, as it turns out, there could be a very good, very scientific reason why. 

Last month, Mickelson spoke to the New York Times and revealed that he had taking to chewing gum on the course to help get his brain in gear – quite literally.

“The chewing aspect stimulates the frontal cortex,” said the five-time major winner. 

• Phil Mickelson digs out Kuchar for caddie tip

• WATCH - Zach Johnson's embarrassing blunder

The frontal cortex, for those who don’t know, is the section at the front is the cerebral cortex, which covers the front part of the frontal lobe. Its basic function is reckoned to be the orchestration of thoughts and actions in accordance with internal goals. In other words, it helps with decision-making and other complex cerebral behaviour.

• How Jason Day's wife rescued his Masters

So, the principle appears to be that, by chewing, you are activating the part of your brain that helps you make informed, non-emotional decisions. 

Scientific pscyho-babble? Some might say so but consider this: Mickelson started chewing gum on the course at the Desert Classic in January, where he finished second. Still chomping away, he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am two starts later. 

Has his new BFF Tiger cottoned on? It looks like it. If either of them goes on to win the Green Jacket this weekend, just watch Wrigley’s stock soar! 

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Green Jacket

Related Articles - New York Times

Golf News

Golf legend backs Tiger to win all four majors this year
HUGE celebrity calls Tiger’s win ‘a dream come true’
Golf fan pockets $1.1MILLION after Tiger wins Masters
WATCH: Andy Murray swaps tennis racquet for golf clubs
Does the modern golf swing cause back injuries?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the arms and body connected
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow