search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsIs this the weirdest trophy a golfer has ever won?

Golf News

Is this the weirdest trophy a golfer has ever won?

By bunkered.co.uk12 September, 2020
Amy Boulden Ladies European Tour VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open LET women's golf Tour News trophies
Amy Boulden Main

On her 87th career start, Wales’ Amy Boulden has finally won her first Ladies European Tour title.

The 27-year-old, a former LET ‘Rookie of the Year’, carded a bogey-free final round of 64 to win the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open by three shots from Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou.

Going into the week at Golfpark Holzhäusern, Boulden had gone without a single top-ten finish on the tour dating back to 2017. However, she enjoyed a welcomed return to form just when it mattered, banking a cheque for €30,000 and rising 68 places to fifth on the Race to Costa Del Sol Rankings.

• Kisner apologises for "reckless tweet"

• Is this the craziest golf bet of all time?

• John Daly reveals shock cancer diagnosis

Just one thing… her trophy was rather, well, weird.

Check it out…

Amy Boulden With Swiss Open Trophy

Yes, that really is a wooden cow, on a wooden plinth, with blue markings and a cowbell around its neck.

When in Switzerland, right?

Naturally, social media users were quick to react at the sight of it…

Of course, odd trophies are far from a rarity in golf. Check out this guide to the weird and wonderful prizes out there.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Amy Boulden

Related Articles - Ladies European Tour

Related Articles - LET

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???
Titleist
play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Justin Thomas hits the front on low-scoring day at US Open
The eye-watering prize money up for grabs at the US Open
US Open 2020: Round 2 tee times
“There’s a lot that’s off” admits struggling Spieth
WATCH - Patrick Reed's hole-in-one met with deafening silence

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow