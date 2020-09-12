Is this the weirdest trophy a golfer has ever won?

On her 87th career start, Wales’ Amy Boulden has finally won her first Ladies European Tour title.



The 27-year-old, a former LET ‘Rookie of the Year’, carded a bogey-free final round of 64 to win the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open by three shots from Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou.

Going into the week at Golfpark Holzhäusern, Boulden had gone without a single top-ten finish on the tour dating back to 2017. However, she enjoyed a welcomed return to form just when it mattered, banking a cheque for €30,000 and rising 68 places to fifth on the Race to Costa Del Sol Rankings.

• Kisner apologises for "reckless tweet"

• Is this the craziest golf bet of all time?

• John Daly reveals shock cancer diagnosis

Just one thing… her trophy was rather, well, weird.

Check it out…

Yes, that really is a wooden cow, on a wooden plinth, with blue markings and a cowbell around its neck.

When in Switzerland, right?

Naturally, social media users were quick to react at the sight of it…

Great win, but that trophy is udderly ridiculous — Jamie (@JTgolf86) September 12, 2020

Brilliant win. Terrible tro-phy. — DB (@DB_247) September 12, 2020

The trophy this week on Ladies European Tour at the Swiss Ladies Open. It's not the main thing, but a shame for Amy Boulden that she had to lift this for a first win on LET. pic.twitter.com/KQGekiCtRl — Belgian Golfer (@BelgianGolfer) September 12, 2020

Well done Amy, good luck getting that trophy back through customs — Kevin Boulton (@KLBoulton6) September 12, 2020

Brilliant win ! I hope the tro-phy encryption doesn’t say Amooohh Boulden — Maarten Uhlenbeck (@MaartenUhl) September 12, 2020

Of course, odd trophies are far from a rarity in golf. Check out this guide to the weird and wonderful prizes out there.