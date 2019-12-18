search
Is this the world's coolest clubhouse?

Golf News

Is this the world’s coolest clubhouse?

By Ryan Crombie18 December, 2019
Skolkova1

Golf is played in more than 200 countries around the world but, until fairly recently, Russia wasn’t one of them.

Its introduction to the game came just 30 years ago with the opening of the country’s first course, Moscow City Golf Club, a nine-hole layout on the fringes of the capital.

Therefore, it is even more impressive that the country has one of the best looking clubhouses in the world of golf.

The stunning clubhouse in question is owned by Skolkova Golf Club, which is situated on the western outskirts of Moscow.

Opened in 2014 and designed by Japanese architect Shigeru Ban, the all-timber clubhouse is set along a sloping hill with an angled roof of wood shingles set atop the post and beam timber frame.

The amazing structure is composed of a 72-metre, gently curving line of evenly spaced laminated timber columns that act as a screen to separate the course from the approach and entry.

The design is stepped so that upon entry into the building, the expansive panoramic view of the golf course is revealed to visitors as they descend to the main hall, which comprises the reception area, golf shop, lounge, and restaurant.

Skolkova4

The main hall is a continuous glass façade and exterior terrace which again descends to the golfers’ staging area. The spaces under the stepped plan include the bar, locker rooms, and kitchen, with administrative offices, a lounge, and a VIP room nestled under the angled ceiling of exposed timber rafters.

As well as show-stopping architecture, the club also boasts an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed course, where half a dozen lakes and 113 bunkers provide a stern challenge.

Take a look at more images of the beautiful clubhouse:

Skolkova2 Skolkova3 Skolkova5 Skolkova6

Image credit: Shigeru Ban Architects

