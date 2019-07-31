search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsIs this the worst-ever example of slow play?

Golf News

Is this the worst-ever example of slow play?

By bunkered.co.uk31 July, 2019
Slow play Twitter US Junior Girls Championship Jillian Bourdage Ye Lei Watch Nick Dougherty Eddie Pepperell Rich Beem Thomas Bjorn
Jillian Bourdage Slow Play

If you need proof that slow play is a problem that affects every level of the game, look no further.

The clip below is from the final of the US Junior Girls Championship contested by the USA's Jillian Bourdage and Ye Lei of China.

A tight match was ultimately won by Lei on the 36th hole but that was over-shadowed by the amount of time it took 17-year-old Bourdage to hit a short putt on the 31st hole of their head-to-head at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

• 5 huge names who could lose their cards this week

• Sergio Garcia digs up tee box in yet another tantrum

After missing a birdie putt to square the match, Bourdage was left with a three-foot putt for a halve to remain one-down with five holes to play. Almost a minute-and-a-half passed before she hit the stroke.

Watch the footage for yourself...

• Lexi Thompson makes major blunder at WBO

Tough watch, isn't it?

The clip has since gone viral , attracting attention of some of the world's top golfers in the process.

It begs an interesting question, though. Why didn't a rules official deal with this? Indeed, why aren't rules officials dealing with slow play more generally?

The issue is reaching epidemic levels at the top of the game - just ask world Brooks Koepka - but nothing ever seems to be done about it.

Europe's 2018 Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn chimed in with some thoughts...

Your thoughts...

How do you think golf should tackle slow play ? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

Related Articles - Slow play

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Watch

Related Articles - Nick Dougherty

Related Articles - Eddie Pepperell

Related Articles - Rich Beem

Related Articles - Thomas Bjorn

Golf News

8 big names who lost their PGA Tour cards this weekend
Laura Davies has a VERY unusual way of teeing up her ball
BBC presenter under fire for Sky Sports Golf criticism
TEN more events added to bunkered Fantasy Golf schedule
Gareth Bale plays golf as teammates prepare for new season

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
See all videos right arrow