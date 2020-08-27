search
HomeGolf NewsIs this the worst start to a tournament any golfer has ever had?

Golf News

Is this the worst start to a tournament any golfer has ever had?

By Michael McEwan27 August, 2020
First Tee

Picture the scene.

You've been putting in the hours on the range come rain, hail or shine. 

You've been grafting hard on your game, working your socks off to make sure your swing is in the best possible shape. 

You've probably even been mentally preparing yourself for the challenge that lies ahead, visualising how you want your round to go.

• US star haunted by Ryder Cup defeat

• Phil launches surprising new business venture

You warm-up, walk to the first tee, go through your pre-shot routine - and then this happens. 

Ladies and gentlemen, presenting every golfer's worst nightmare.

Watch the footage below...

It's not clear who this unfortunate chap is, what course he was on or what event he was playing in but, suffice to say, it's a moment he probably won't forget in a hurry. 

• End of an era looms for European Tour duo

• Phil wins on Champions Tour debut

Poor guy.

Still, at least he took it on the chin and recovered well enough. And, if it's any consolation, we've all been there - right?

