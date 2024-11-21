Sign up for our daily newsletter
Joaquin Niemann will defend his Australian Open crown as the DP World Tour stays Down Under.
It’s leg two of the Australian swing, following last week’s PGA Championship in Queensland, and another strong LIV contingent will compete.
The event is also the second of the five events in the ‘Opening Swing’, which will see the circuit head to South Africa next.
But this week, all eyes will be on one of golf’s oldest national opens.
The championship was first played in 1904 and presents the winner with the prestigious Stonehaven Cup.
Jordan Spieth is a two-time winner of the trophy, while Rory McIlroy has also hoisted it into the sky in Sydney.
Greg Norman, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player have also all won the Australian Open at least five times.
This year, the field returns to the famous Melbourne sandbelt, as Kingston Heath Golf Club takes centre stage for only the ninth time.
Here’s everything else you need to know about the 2024 Australian Open…
ISPS Handa Australian Open details
Course: Kingston Heath GC, Melbourne
Course Stats: Par 72 Yards 7,259
Defending Champion: Joaquin Niemann
Purse: $1,100,000
Winner’s Share: $178,000
ISPS Handa Australian Open betting tips
ISPS Handa Australian Open how to watch
Thursday, November 21: Sky Sports Golf, 1am
Friday, November 22: Sky Sports Golf, 1am
Saturday, November 23: Sky Sports Golf, 3am
Sunday, November 24: Sky Sports Golf, 2am
All times shown are BST
