I was invited to play in the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open Pro Am at Dundonald by TravisMathew, which was an incredible experience. Here are five things I learned on the day.

Playing in a pro am is a lot of fun, but it can also be quite daunting when you’re playing with golfers who are the best in the game at what they do.

However, the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open Pro Am was seamless from start to finish. Here are my standout reflections from the day.

The Check-In

From the moment you park the car, there’s loads of staff and volunteers to help point you in the right direction. On check-in, which was at the front desk of the clubhouse, you pick up your player pass and goodie bag. This had a dozen Titleist Pro V1’s in there and a nice half zip from TravisMathew which was a big win.

Just like the players, you have full access to the clubhouse and upstairs there is breakfast on arrival along with coffee and juices, so you could put your feet up before warming up. A great welcome in to start the day off right.

The Practice Grounds

Just like the pros, you have full access to all the practice facilities. The putting green, chipping area and the driving range are all top notch and I was afforded the same opportunity to use them as the pros. I started off at the putting green and to be able to share that with the likes of Charley Hull, Nelly Korda and Georgia Hall was really cool.

After a few putts to get the pace and feel, it was time to hit some chips on the chipping area then head to the range to get rid of the first tee nerves. What was really cool was the whole time you were there, you were around the pros who are also getting warmed-up. Practicing like a professional is a cool feeling.

How does the format work?

After you get off the first tee box, which I happened to hit a perfect drive from (I had to get that one in there), that is where the fun begins. The format you play is what is called a tour scramble. You take the best drive out of the four players and then everyone plays from that spot and finishes with their own ball from there.

In this format you can’t record anything worse than par, so you’re just trying to make as many birdies as possible and take advantage of the best drives to get the lowest scores possible.

Who do you play with?

During the pro am I played with one pro on the front nine and another on the back nine, which was a brilliant experience.

This makes it ideal for the pros as they get they only need to play nine holes, so they can rest up before or after, or get more work in on their games. It’s also great for the amateurs, as you get to see some top quality players up close.

I was lucky enough to play with Stephanie Kyriacou on the front nine and Annabell Fuller on the back nine. This was really cool as they both smash it off the tee and are so solid with their irons and short game. It’s always fun and nice to see how the game of golf should be played.

Had the pleasure of playing with these two bombers in the Women’s Scottish Open Pro Am yesterday. Best of luck to @annabellfuller1 and @Stephkyriacou2 this week 💪🏻 #ISPSHANDA #womensscottishopen pic.twitter.com/nbEQ034hN3 — James Tait (@jamestait89) July 24, 2025

The pro experience

The whole day was brilliant. I got to experience what it was like to be a professional golfer for the day and experience the set-up the professionals have during a tournament.

From arriving on the property, dropping your bag at the bag drop, having food and drink readily available in the clubhouse, to then heading to the practice facilities to get your game ready to take on a championship course, this was a sensational day.

If you’re ever invited to play in a pro am I would highly recommend you do it because it is one of the best experiences you can have as an amateur golfer.

