search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News“It's like Narnia”: Amateur champion has sights on Masters success

Golf News

“It's like Narnia”: Amateur champion has sights on Masters success

By Lewis Fraser01 April, 2022
Laird Shepherd The Masters Masters 2022 Amateur Championship Augusta National
Laird Shepherd Masters

English amateur Laird Shepherd is gearing up for the biggest week of his career as he tees it up at Augusta National next week.

Shepherd, originally from Sussex, is preparing for his second major championship, after playing in last year’s Open at Royal St George’s. It was his dramatic victory in the Amateur Championship at Nairn, where he came overcame an eight-hole deficit to win, which secured the 24-year-old's invites to not just the Open and the Masters, but also this year’s US Open.

“It’s just really special,” said the Stirling University graduate. 

“Driving up Magnolia Lane, you’re just so excited about getting there and getting going.

“You turn up at the gate and they know who you are and they let you straight in. It’s really historic and honestly, it’s beautiful. It’s going to be a lot of fun during the week,” Shepherd told bunkered.co.uk.

Shepherd, along with his caddie, Andrew Davidson, completed a practice round on Thursday, in an effort to get to grips with Augusta National’s dramatic layout.

“It was exciting, there was a lot going on on-site, it was a lot of fun to get there and see what it was going to play like in the tournament. I played by myself just to suss everything out, but I’ll try and get some big names to play practice rounds during the week, that will be a big help when it comes to Thursday.

• 10 reasons to buy the new issue of bunkered

“The more you play it the more you realise there’s quite a lot of complexities. You really need to have a solid game plan, especially around the greens.”

It wasn’t Shepherd’s first visit to Augusta though, he spent three days there in January, when he was given a full tour of the property.

“I got a full tour of the Augusta National and it’s like Narnia. You don’t realise they have all this space tucked away in different places. There’s just nothing out of place at all.

“It was good to get that initial ‘wow factor’ out of the way in January and get more comfortable, but the course wasn’t really playing similar to what it will in the tournament.”

Shepherd is part of a six-strong amateur contingent in the field, with the top amateur receiving a Silver Cup on Sunday. Not only that, but they will sit in the Butler Cabin with the tournament champion on Sunday night, a ceremony Shepherd hopes to take part in.

“In terms of how they’ve treated myself and the other amateurs, you get the feeling they really want you to do well," he said. "They try and help you as much as possible to prepare for the event. They really couldn’t do much more to help us.

“It gives you a focus, knowing that you can be in the Butler Cabin on Sunday.”

• Russell Knox targeting last-minute Masters spot

Shepherd is no stranger to fast greens, but the putting surfaces at Augusta National are a challenge not even he has experienced before.

“It’s just the slopes on the greens. When you watch on TV you think ‘how has he done that,’ but you realise why when you get there. There are certain spaces on the greens that, because they’re so fast, the ball just won’t stay still.

“That’s been the main challenge, especially putting downhill. It’s like putting down your staircase. I’m sure we’ll have a few tough three-footers to contend with. There’s a bunch of slopes that you just can’t appreciate how severe they are, but we’ll figure it out.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Masters 2022

Related Articles - Amateur Championship

Related Articles - Augusta National

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Masters: Tiger Woods rues cold putter as challenge fades
The Masters: Robert MacIntyre disappointed after birdie-free round
The Masters: HUGE prize money increase announced
The Masters 2022: Round 3 tee times in full
The Masters: Scottie Scheffler races into five-shot lead

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow