"It sucks" - Rickie Fowler dejected as season ends early

Rickie Fowler’s season is over.

The five-time PGA Tour winner’s missed cut at the Wyndham Championship means that he can’t qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Instead, for the first time in his career, the 32-year-old will be on the outside looking in as the money-spinning trio of events get underway next week.

• Major changes coming to world rankings

• Work to begin on R&A's new Glasgow facility

Entering the Wyndham ranked 130th on the FedEx Cup standings, Fowler needed a strong result to force his way into the top-125 and advance to the first of the tournaments, The Northern Trust. However, rounds of 71 and 72 condemned him to a missed cut and ended his season prematurely.

In 24 starts, Fowler managed only one top-10 – a tie for eighth at the US PGA in May – and missed the cut nine times. Speaking to reporters at Sedgefield, he offered a frank appraisal of his 2020/21 campaign.





“It sucks,” he said. “I know what I’m capable of. I’ve been up there and played against the best in the world and been a top-5, top-10 player in the world for a number of years in my career. I’m not in a position where I’m comfortable or where I want to be.

“With the season ending now for me, it’s just added motivation: Hey, let’s figure out what we need to go do and let’s go do it.”

• LPGA star calls for slow play crackdown



• DeChambeau says he "doesn't need" vaccine



He added: “I’m motivated to go do some good work in the next few weeks. It’s a bummer, and I don’t want to be in this position. Never been here. I’m used to being in contention, ready to go to East Lake and go have some fun through the playoffs.

“That’s not the case this year. A little kick in the butt. Go home and get ready to go. Put the work in and get after it.”