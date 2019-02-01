“It would be awesome” – Patrick Reed targets big goal

The men’s world No.1 ranking changed hands nine times in 2018 and has already done so once this year already.



Assuming he gets his way, Patrick Reed will force yet another change at the top of the standings before too long.

Speaking ahead of this week’s Saudi International on the European Tour, the Masters champion said that it would be “awesome” to be the world’s top ranked player.



“I just need to continue down the path and grinding and putting myself in position playing on Sunday in golf tournaments,” said the current No.15. “The only way you get an opportunity to become No.1 in the world is by winning golf tournaments and having that chance on Sundays consistently.

“Rosey [Justin Rose] has done an absolutely amazing job, BK [Brooks Koepka] played some great golf all last year, as well, and in order to get to that spot, you have to consistently have a chance to win golf tournaments and close out tournaments, not just once or twice a year but three, four, five times a year. That's what it takes.



“Also, it takes doing that in big events. I got a taste of one of those big events by winning at Augusta and put myself in position at the US Open, and I just need to keep on putting myself in those positions and hopefully closing them off.”