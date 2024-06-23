Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

After three years at Marco Simone, the Italian Open returns to Adriatic Golf Club.

It’s the first time the Emilia-Romagna has hosted Italy’s national open in 31 years, and what a time to host.

Not only will the 81st edition of the tournament take place, but the Tour de France also gets underway on the Adriatic coast on June 29.

Back to the DP World Tour and a handful of its biggest stars have claimed this title in recent years. Adrian Meronk, Robert MacIntyre and Nicolai Hojgaard account for the last three winners.

You’d have to go back to 2016 to find the most recent home hero, as Francesco Molinari won it for a second time.

Olympians Matteo Manassero and Guido Migliozzi will lead the home charge this year before jetting off to Paris for the Games in August.

Meanwhile, three former Masters champions will tee it up in Italy, as Patrick Reed, Angel Cabrera and Danny Willett are in the lineup.

And there are two spots in the Open up for grabs, through the Open Qualifying Series. Here’s everything you need to know…

• Iconic player-caddie duo make shock decision to reunite

• Olympic golf is bigger than Ryder Cup says former US Open champ Clark

Italian Open details

Course: Adriatic Golf Club, Italy

Course Stats: Par 70 Yards 6,965

Defending Champion: Adrian Meronk

Purse: $3,250,000

Winner’s Share: $585,000

Italian Open betting tips

Here’s how the bookies have the favourites priced…

Patrick Reed 12/1

Tom McKibbin 16/1

Bernd Wiesberger 18/1

Laurie Canter 20/1

Guido Migliozzi 20/1

Jordan Smith 22/1

Richard Mansell 25/1

Ewen Ferguson 33/1

The bunkered Bet

Patrick Reed 12/1

The American didn’t have his best stuff in Nashville last week but was T3 in Houston the week before. Class has prevailed in this championship in recent years and Reed can add his name to the list of LIV converts with an impressive strike rate on the DP World Tour this season.

Please gamble responsibly.

• Extinction Rebellion protestors strike during Travelers Championship

• McEwan: Everybody relax. Rory McIlroy will be fine.

Italian Open how to watch

Thursday, April 18: Sky Sports Golf, 12.00

Friday, April 19: Sky Sports Golf, 12.00

Saturday, April 20: Sky Sports Mix, 12.30

Sunday, April 21: Sky Sports Mix, 11.30

All times shown are BST

Follow Bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube