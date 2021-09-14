A

huge question mark still lingers over Brooks Koepka’s participation in

next week’s Ryder Cup as the four-time major champion continues his

recovery from the wrist injury that forced him to withdraw from the Tour Championship.



In the event that he doesn’t win his fitness race, it’s hard to imagine that he’ll be too disappointed.

In an interview with Golf Digest, Koepka sounded far from enthused by the biennial match between Europe and the United States, the next edition of which gets underway at Whistling Straits next week.



“It’s different,” said Koepka. “It’s hectic. It’s a bit odd, if I’m honest. I don’t want to say it’s a bad week. We’re just so individualised, and everybody has their routine and a different way of doing things, and now, it’s like, OK, we have to have a meeting at this time or go do this or go do that. It’s the opposite of what happens during a major week. If I break down a major week, it’s so chill.”

Koepka, 31, made his debut in the contest at 2016 in Hazeltine and featured again three years ago at Le Golf National.

He was one of six players who qualified automatically for Steve Stricker’s team this year but, in the interview with Golf Digest, he added that he finds the week “tough”.

“There are times when I'm like, ‘I won my match. I did my job, what do you want from me?’” he said.“I know how to take responsibility for the shots I hit every week. Now, somebody else hit a bad shot and left me in a bad spot, and I know this hole is a loss. That’s new, and you have to change the way you think about things.



"You go from an individual sport all the time to a team sport one week a year. It’s so far from my normal routine. I can barely see my [personal] team. It’s hard to even go to the gym.

“Under regular conditions, I take naps a lot. I might take an hour, hour-and-a-half nap, or just chill on the couch and watch SportsCenter, before rounds, after rounds, whatever. There’s no time to do that at the Ryder Cup. There’s no time to decompress.”