What a difference a fortnight makes.



This time two weeks ago, you would have got long odds on Tiger Woods breaking Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major championship victories.

However, since he won The Masters to finally secure major No.15, the prospect doesn’t seem so far-fetched… and certainly not in the mind of the man himself.



Speaking to GOLFTV, Woods shared his thoughts on his chances of not just emulating Jack but overtaking him.



“I always thought it was possible if I had everything go my way,” he said. “It took [Jack] an entire career to get to 18. Now that I’ve had another extension to my career, one I didn’t think I had a couple years ago, if I do things correctly, and everything falls my way, yeah, it’s a possibility.

“I’m never going to say it’s not – except for a couple years ago when I couldn’t walk.”

Woods held off the likes of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka to win his first major championship in almost 11 years at Augusta National but admitted that he hasn’t done much in the way of celebrating.



“I’ve just been home and letting everything thaw out and just trying to understand what I have accomplished,” said the 43-year-old. “I haven’t, I don’t think, come to grips with it yet.

“It’s very similar to what it was in 1997, and that took me years to understand what I had accomplished, and I don’t think this one will settle in for quite some time.”