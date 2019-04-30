search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News“It’s a possibility” – Woods confident of breaking Jack’s record

Golf News

“It’s a possibility” – Woods confident of breaking Jack’s record

By Michael McEwan26 April, 2019
Tiger Woods Jack Nicklaus Major Championships The Masters Augusta National GOLFTV
Tiger Woods Rankings Boost

What a difference a fortnight makes.

This time two weeks ago, you would have got long odds on Tiger Woods breaking Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major championship victories.

However, since he won The Masters to finally secure major No.15, the prospect doesn’t seem so far-fetched… and certainly not in the mind of the man himself.

• Tiger doubter forced to get huge tat of Master champ

Speaking to GOLFTV, Woods shared his thoughts on his chances of not just emulating Jack but overtaking him.

• McGinley disappointed by Rory's Irish Open decision

• Ex caddie links Tiger's comeback to Arnie's death

“I always thought it was possible if I had everything go my way,” he said. “It took [Jack] an entire career to get to 18. Now that I’ve had another extension to my career, one I didn’t think I had a couple years ago, if I do things correctly, and everything falls my way, yeah, it’s a possibility.

“I’m never going to say it’s not – except for a couple years ago when I couldn’t walk.”

Woods held off the likes of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka to win his first major championship in almost 11 years at Augusta National but admitted that he hasn’t done much in the way of celebrating.

• Michelle Wie to 'take some time away' from golf

“I’ve just been home and letting everything thaw out and just trying to understand what I have accomplished,” said the 43-year-old. “I haven’t, I don’t think, come to grips with it yet.

“It’s very similar to what it was in 1997, and that took me years to understand what I had accomplished, and I don’t think this one will settle in for quite some time.”

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Jack Nicklaus

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - GOLFTV

Golf News

Price fears for future of world's most famous courses
Tiger Woods to receive honour from Donald Trump on Monday
World's oldest scorecard sells for HUGE sum in Edinburgh
A peek inside 171 of bunkered
American star confirms he'll play Scottish Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help you stop topping the golf ball
Watch
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Don’t shorten your backswing
Watch
play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
See all videos right arrow