"It's aggravating" - What's bothering world No.1 Rory McIlroy?

Rory McIlroy has described his recent struggles to convert contending into winning as “aggravating” – but insists it’s “only a matter of time” before he adds to his haul of PGA Tour victories.



The world No.1 has finished inside the top-five in each of his six starts so far on the PGA Tour this season.

However, only one of those yielded a victory – the WGC-HSBC Champions in November.

That has prompted some to openly question if his much-vaunted ‘Sunday struggles’ have returned. Those calls have intensified since he shot a five-over 76 to finish in a tie for fifth in the Arnold Palmer Invitational last night.



Ahead of his PLAYERS Championship title defence this week, the Northern Irishman has admitted that he is more frustrated than anybody that he hasn’t been able to add to his 18 PGA Tour titles so far in 2020. However, he’s determined to stay patient.



“It's aggravating but, at the same time, I just have to keep telling myself the game's there,” said the four-time major champion. “I didn't have my best stuff again over the weekend, but neither did anyone in these really tough conditions.”



The 30-year-old was in a similar position this time last year, having started 2019 in great form, without winning. He then went to TPC Sawgrass and won. Naturally, he’s hopeful that trend continues this week.



“I'm doing what I expect myself to do every week, which is giving myself a chance. I give myself a chance most weeks and, more weeks than not, it's not going to happen. That's just the way golf is. I mean, I think my win percentage on tour is like 10% and I think that's pretty high for anyone not called Tiger Woods. So,, it's one of those things.

“I've had chances and I wish I had converted one of them over the last few weeks, but I'm still in good form. I'm playing some good golf. Hopefully, if I just keep putting myself in those positions, it's only a matter of time.”